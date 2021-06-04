Jeep Is Carving Out A Niche With Younger Buyers In The Traditionally Fickle Japanese Market

While American-branded cars have historically struggled in Japan, Jeep, the maker of rugged-looking sport utility vehicles, looks to be gaining popularity, particularly among younger buyers.

Jeep sales in the Asian nation are expected to increase 5 percent this year to more than 15,000 units, Hitoshi Ushikubo, the head of sales at Fiat Chrysler Japan, said in an interview Monday. Fiat Chrysler Japan has yet to be officially merged with the Japan office of Peugeot SA, which will bring it under the new Stellantis NV umbrella.