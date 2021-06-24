Jeep Is Seriously Considering A V8 Powered Gladiator

If Jeep decides to fulfill its customers’ needs, the Gladiator might be offered in the future with the same V8 engine as the flagship new Wrangler. For many years, Jeep enthusiasts have been calling for a V8-powered Wrangler and late last year, the carmaker answered the call and announced the Wrangler Rubicon 392, which is powered by a 6.4-liter V8 producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Prices start at $73,500 but despite that high price, demand has been strong. Given the similarities between the Wrangler and the Gladiator, it seems only logical the V8 will also be offered in the pickup.



