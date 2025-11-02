Jeep Is Spamming Owners For Extended Warranties Via Uconnect Infotainment System

Automakers pitched everyone on connected cars by saying they’d be better to use and own. “Get over-the-air updates instead of going to the dealer,” they hooped. “Lock your car from anywhere with your phone,” they hollered. But as we’ve learned with everything from smart watches to smart TVs, connectivity often benefits corporations more than consumers. I mean, how else could a company hound you about your car’s extended warranty if you still haven’t answered all nine of their phone calls this week? That’s the gripe of one Jeep owner who says their 2022 Grand Cherokee won’t stop serving them pop-up ads on the car’s infotainment screen. They posted a photo of the in-cabin alert to Reddit, which urges them to “Purchase Peace of Mind” by snagging a FlexCare Extended Care Premium plan.



Read Article