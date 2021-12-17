Jeep Patents Donut Style Doors For The Wrangler

Remember when the 2021 Ford Bronco was unveiled? It's been over a year since the Blue Oval's 4x4 burst onto the scene as a flashy two-door. Orders flowed in and the off-roading world was set alight, though a particularly eye-catching part of that Cyber Orange machine never made it to production: its donut doors.

A sort of flashier, more aesthetically-pleasing alternative to regular tube doors, these donut doors seemed like a really good optional extra that Ford might eventually offer on the truck. But it never happened. Ford said they were only a part of the concept vehicle and wouldn't be offered for sale; however, there might've been a Jeep product influencing the company's decision. As we've found in a patent published just two days ago, FCA (now Stellantis) has had donut doors in mind for the Wrangler since at least May of 2017.



