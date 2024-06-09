Jeep Pauses Wrangler And Cherokee Production For Undisclosed Reasons

Jeep quietly halted production of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the U.S. over the past week, although it hasn’t provided a specific reason for this action.

Sources revealed early this week that there had been downtime for two of the popular Jeep models at two assembly plants in Detroit which produce the Grand Cherokee, and a factory in Toledo, Ohio, that handles the production of the Wrangler. Stellantis confirmed the move and said production of the two would resume on Thursday.