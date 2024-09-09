Jeep Recalls 32,000 Wrangler And Gladiator Models For Short Circuiting Dashboards

Stellantis-owned Jeep has issued a safety recall encompassing 32,863 examples of the Gladiator pickup truck and Wrangler sport utility vehicle. Produced for the 2020 through 2024 model years in Ohio, the suspect vehicles feature instrument panel clusters that may fail without prior warning due to a short circuit.

Represented by FCA US LLC in the United States market, the automaker started looking into this problem on October 14, 2022. Through August 2024, the folks at FCA US LLC and Stellantis conducted analyses of warranty return parts and instrument panel cluster failure patterns. Of course, the supplier was much obliged to conduct a series of tests.

The supplier in question is Marelli North America. Ultimately, all parties recognized the problem, agreeing that a safety recall is a question of when rather than if. Come September 12, 2024, dealers nationwide will be instructed to replace the 3.5-inch instrument panel cluster. The remedy part contains a different design for the printed circuit board.