Jeep Recalls 63,000 Wrangler 4xe For Total Power Loss Issues

Jeep is recalling 62,909 Wrangler 4xes over a software issue that may cause the power unit to shut down suddenly and without warning. The issue has potentially led to two accidents and one injury globally.

The automaker is focused on model year 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicles made between September 2, 2020, and August 17, 2022. The engine shutdown is caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by a lack of communication, according to official documents.

That may, in turn, lead to a loss of motive power in the plug-in hybrid Jeep, which could, of course, increase the risk of an accident. As of November 3, Stellantis said it was aware of 112 customer assistance records, 196 warranty claims, 65 field reports, two accidents, and one injury potentially related to the issue in all markets, globally.