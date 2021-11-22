Jeep Recalls ALL 2022 Wagoneers And Cherokee L For Air Bags That Don't Work

Almost 100,000 vehicles, with a 100% estimated defect rate, from the 2021 model year in the case of the Grand Cherokee L, and the 2022 model year for the other two models, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs.



The issue is blamed on the incorrect software of the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC), which could disable the frontal and knee airbags without any prior warning. Needless to say that such a failure, blamed on the component manufacturer, Veoneer, based in Michigan, would increase the risk of injury to occupants in the event of an accident.





