Jeep Recalls Over 300,000 Grand Cherokees For Suspension Parts That FALL Off

As a Mopar enthusiast, it pains me to see Chrysler issuing mammoth recalls for problems that could have been addressed rather easily. On this occasion, FCA US LLC is calling back 331,401 examples of the WL-generation 2021 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee over incorrectly installed rear coil springs. An out-of-position rear coil spring may detach from the mid-size SUV while driving, increasing the risk of a crash and injury. In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Auburn Hills-based automaker says that both dealers and owners will be informed of recall number 23V-413 no later than July 28. The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit became aware of this problem back in March 2023, following a report involving a Grand Cherokee produced for the 2023 model year. With no prior warning to the driver, one of the rear coil springs fell off while driving.



