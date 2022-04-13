Jeep Reveals Gargantuan Long Wheelbase Grand Wagoneer Models

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ranges are set to grow with the introduction of long-wheelbase models. Known as the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, the latest derivatives now offer buyers even more space and practicality. Importantly, the brand new Hurricane twin-turbo engines will be made available, along with a new trim level, the Wagoneer Carbide.

Overall, the L models are 12 inches longer, now measuring 226.7 inches from front to rear. The wheelbase has increased by seven inches to 130 inches, improving passenger room and cargo space behind the third row of seats. Jeep says there's an extra 15.8 cubic feet of packing space now up for grabs.