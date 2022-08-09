Jeep Reveals Three New EV Crossovers By 2024

Jeep has revealed its three-prong approach to being an EV SUV leader, with a trio of quite different electric models that will all debut by 2024. They are the Jeep Avenger, a small but rugged crossover designed for Europe, the Recon, which is a rugged more off-road oriented model with global ambitions and finally the Wagoneer S, which will be a more grown up and luxurious offering that won’t actually be related to the current Wagoneer ICE model. The vehicle that was referred to as Jeepster EV in some speculative reports announcing its arrival is called the Jeep Avenger. It will enter production at the Stellantis factory in Tychy, Poland next year when it will also debut in Europe, the market it was exclusively designed for. It will still retain the usual ruggedness of a Jeep, but its smaller size will make it more suitable for narrow Old Continent roads.



Read Article