Jeep Safari Concepts Reimagine Off Road Adventure

The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual event in Moab, Utah, where Jeep designers showcase their creativity by developing off-road-prepped concepts. For the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari in 2023, the lineup includes seven concepts, including a hybrid-converted 1978 Jeep Cherokee restomod and a Grand Wagoneer Overland camper. Four of the seven concepts are fitted with electrified powertrains, demonstrating the automaker's intention for the future. The highlights of the 2023 Jeep Safari are as follows: 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept This concept features a modern plug-in hybrid powertrain transplant from the new Wrangler 4xe. The powertrain includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, dual electric motors, a battery pack, and an eight-speed automatic. The two-door off-roader from the ’70s has been upgraded with modern off-road front and rear bumpers, LED headlights, a vintage paint job, and a set of 17-inch “slotted mag” style wheels shod in 37-inch tires. The rear bench has been removed, making room for a four-point safety cage and a full-size spare wheel. The rear side windows and the rear glass are also gone for an open-air off-roading experience.











Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept



This concept is an Overland version of the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that has been converted into an adventurous camper. The massive roof-mounted carbon-fiber RedTail Overland Skyloft tent with integrated solar panels and windows can sleep two adults in a climate-controlled environment. The cabin has also been customized, creating a cozy living room area featuring beanbags, pillows, and rugs. The exterior features an Industrial Green shade with Gunmetal and red accents, a Warn winch, bumper-mounted laser lights, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 35-inch tires, fender extensions, and increased ground clearance.





Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept



This fully electric Wrangler-based “Magneto” concept is more rugged-looking, off-road capable, and powerful compared to its predecessors. The new and more efficient electric powertrain produces 650 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque, although the driver can select a lower power mode with 285 hp and 273 lb-ft to preserve energy. The two-stage power regeneration allows one-pedal off-road driving, while the Dynatrac 60 and Dynatrac 80 axles, the 40-inch mud terrain tires, and the 3-inch lift kit ensure that this Wrangler is unstoppable. The concept adopts a doorless single-cab soft-top pickup bodystyle with custom fenders. The thicker B-pillars have been pushed back by 60 mm, and the 15 cm longer door openings allow easier access in the cabin.



Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept This concept is a homage to the 1981 Scrambler CJ-8 convertible truck. It adopts a doorless single-cab pickup design that is similar to the Magneto 3.0, but the custom Sublime green carbon fiber bodywork features a more sculpted profile, a different roof, and a better-integrated B-pillar. Under the bonnet, the Scrambler concept hides the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque as in the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The vehicle rides on 20-inch rims shod in 40-inch tires and features the AccuAir air suspension kit, which increases the ground clearance up to 5.5 inches.



Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept



The Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept features a new "chromatic magenta color" with gloss black accents, as well as a Warn Zeon winch and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) parts. The concept also boasts 17-inch Borah wheels with 37-inch tires, off-road front and rear bumpers, and differential covers. The cabin features leather-upholstered seats with animal print inserts, magenta accents, and a leather-wrapped dashboard. The vehicle is powered by the stock 4xe plug-in hybrid system.



Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept



The Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept combines the five-door body style with an open-air feeling and an array of JPP by Mopar accessories. The concept includes a Warn winch, flat fender flares with removable DRL covers, roof-mounted TYRI rectangular LED lights, rock sliders, tube doors, Molle panels for extra storage, and a tube gate at the back for the full-size spare wheel. The exterior shade is Dark Harbor, combined with Acorn Squash Nappa leather and Carnegie Hall brown Nappa leather upholstery, white Serafil stitching, and Vintage Bronze accents. The vehicle is also powered by the stock 4xe powertrain.



Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept The Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and features Bilstein performance shock absorbers, a 2-inch lift kit, and 17-inch HRE FT1 wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich tires. The exterior is painted in Solar Flash Yellow, with a matte-black finish for the roof, rear bed, fenders, bumpers, and accessories. The concept includes a tubular grille guard that doubles as a bench, a limb-riser for heavy-duty cables, removable TYRI rectangular LED lights, and a bespoke setup for the rear bed. The cabin features a deep red-brown Vienesse Relicate Nappa leather upholstery, Atomic Silver accents, and a 3D topographical map of Moab on the matte-black dashboard.



