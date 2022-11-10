Jeep Sells 13,478 Electric Wrangler 4xe In 3rd Quarter

Stellantis reports 385,665 vehicle sales in the US during the third quarter of 2022, which is 6% less than a year ago. Year-to-date, the group sold almost 1.2 million cars (down 12%).

The company is still struggling with "challenging industry supply constraints," but its plug-in hybrid sales are pretty strong right now.

According to the press release, Stellantis sold more than 15,500 PHEVs in Q3, which includes 13,478 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2,087 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV). That's about 4.0% of Stellantis' total volume.