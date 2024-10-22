Jeep Slashes 2025 Grand Cherokee Price By $4000 For 2025

The latest Stellantis brand to announce slashed prices is Jeep. The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee will see its V6 prices cut for the second year in a row by up to $4,000, with the entry-model Laredo grade starting at just $37,035 plus destination. Jeep is also cutting the number of available trim levels. To get that low starting price, you will have to forego a few things Jeep buyers might not be willing to sacrifice. Like four-wheel drive. But you can get Jeep's legendary off-road capability back for $2,000, which is still cheaper than it was for the 2024 model year. The three-row Grand Cherokee L slips under the $40,000 barrier too, with a rear-drive model at $39,035. Four-wheel drive is again $2,000 more, which takes it slightly over the $40k mark.



