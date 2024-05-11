Jeep Slashes Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer Prices By $7,000

Jeep has sharpened prices on its 2025 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in an effort to boost sales of what is already a strong seller for the brand.

The 2025 Wagoneer duo reach dealerships by the end of the year and Jeep on Monday announced the base Wagoneer will start at $59,945, a saving of $3,000 compared to the 2024 model. That's with rear-wheel drive. Adding four-wheel drive is a $3,000 premium.

Buyers after the extra-plush Grand Wagoneer can look forward to even more savings. The base 2025 Grand Wagoneer starts at $84,945, or $7,000 less than the previous year. The Grand Wagoneer comes standard with four-wheel drive.