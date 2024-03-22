Jeep Speaks Out On The EU's Political Push Away From SUVs

Jeep sees no threat to its position as an SUV-only brand, according to the head of the firm’s European operations, despite calls from leading industry figures for a move to smaller vehicles.
 
Speaking to Autocar at the launch of the new Avenger e-Hybrid, boss of Jeep Europe Eric Laforge said “isolated politics” would not dictate the market. 
 
“Is it better to have an Avenger e-Hybrid in the centre of Paris or a big E-segment saloon that is still damaging to the planet?” Laforge said. “I think SUVs still have a great future because of customer needs.


