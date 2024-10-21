Jeep Teams Up with North Face To Produce Avenger 4xe Limited Edition

Stellantis' beloved Jeep brand is the latest automaker that has joined forces with American outdoor recreation products company The North Face for a fashionable collaboration - an Avenger 4xe limited edition.

It's obviously called Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, as Stellantis doesn't have time to beat around the bush with creative marketing ideas since its sales are faltering, and even the popular Jeep brand is now in the black. Instead, they hope models that still sell well, like the Fiat Panda or the Jeep Avenger, will gain further traction to help them recover quickly.

The collaboration between Jeep and The North Face isn't something out of the ordinary – there are many fashion x auto partnerships, and even the American company previously collaborated with BMW. Now, they're targeting a vehicle that "embodies their shared values of adventure and exploration."