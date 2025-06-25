Jeep Teases 2026 Cherokee - Is Anyone Interested?

The most technologically advanced Cherokee to date is coming late 2025 for the 2026 model year. First teased at the end of May, the front-biased crossover has returned with a new teaser that stars the well-equipped Limited grade.

Benefitting from a boxier design, the new Cherokee further emphasizes width up front and out back. The liftgate's cutline is especially interesting, and the same can be said about how the taillights extend into the quarter panels.



Inspired by the redesigned Compass and the soon-to-be-revealed facelift of the Grand Cherokee, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee is also stylistically related to the upcoming Recon. Pictured with a roof rack that is much obliged to hold a bicycle and a kayak, the Limited trim further sweetens the deal with machined bi-color wheels.