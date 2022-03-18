Jeep Teases New Concept Ahead Of Safari Event This Year

Apparently, the art of subtlety is lost on Jeep. Look at the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, an off-roader about as subtle as tossing a V8-shaped brick through a window. Mind you, we fully support this ahead of the brand's inevitable electric transition. As is tradition, another similarly subtle teaser has been dropped ahead of the Jeep Safari event this year.

The image (below) shows the front of a Wrangler with the doors off. Or a Gladiator with the doors off. We're not sure. According to Jeep, it could be both, with the brand asking "Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator might look like?"