Jeep Teases Upcoming Grand Wagoneer - Is It Tugging At Your Wallet Yet?

Jeep’s playing the long game with its Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer PR efforts, which comes as something of an annoyance, given the length of time it took Jeep to pull the trigger on this blindingly obvious product idea.

On Friday, the off-road brand upped its teasing, providing us with images of real Grand Wagoneer real estate.

The glittering grille seen above seems to be a retro flourish, even though it isn’t really. The original Grand Wagoneer didn’t adopt the seven-slot grille of lesser Jeeps, but this one sure does. And look closer — there’s seven slots contained within seven larger, chrome-lined slots. Jeep loves to count.



