Jeep Tells 194,000 Electric Grand Cherokee And Wrangler Hybrid Owners To Park Their Vehicles Because Of Fire Risk

Stellantis is recalling more than 154,000 MY2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and MY2020-2024 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid models in the United States over a potential fire risk. The automaker announced the recall after an investigation found that 13 vehicles caught fire while parked and switched off. The automaker believes that 5% of the recall population is affected by the defect. To minimize the risk of severe collateral damage, Jeep has asked owners to park their vehicles away from structures or other vehicles until a fix has been introduced. Jeep notes that the risk of a fire is "reduced when the battery charge level is depleted." As such, owners are also being asked not to charge their vehicles for the time being.



