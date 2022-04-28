Jeep To Drop Grand Cherokee V8 In Favor Of Electric Model

It looks like the time of V8 Jeep Grand Cherokees will soon be over. This may be because the 4xe plug-in hybrid is 0.9 seconds quicker to 60 mph than the 5.7-liter Hemi V8.



Jeep is moving in the direction of hybrids over V8s for its flagship namesake, the Grand Cherokee, according to Motor Authority, who spoke with Jeep’s boss, Jim Morrison. Jeep will continue to produce performance variants of the WL-generation Grand Cherokee, but they won’t be powered by V8s moving forward. According to Motor Authority, the V8 is not coming back to the Grand Cherokee model line. The Trackhawk designation may also be replaced with another nameplate moving forward.



