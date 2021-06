Some trims of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will soon be available with an optional Gorilla Glass windshield, according to Mopar Insiders. Motor1.com is reaching out to Jeep to confirm the information.

The new windshield option has an inner ply of Gorilla Glass, and the outer sections are 52 percent thicker than the standard piece. This allegedly results in a window that's three times more resistant to chips and cracks.