Jeep To Reduce Trim Levels In Cost Cutting Move

Agent009 submitted on 6/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:42 AM

Views : 420 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jeep's new CEO, Bill Peffer, continues to consolidate the brand and recently said the brand's trims could stand to be cut down. Speaking with The Drive, he says that as a mass-market brand, it's important not to make things too confusing for the consumer, ensuring there's a clear focus that's easy to understand. As the former head of Maserati, he knows a thing or two about simplifying a lineup.
 
"We are a mass market brand. We do sell things in volume—much broader than, say, Maserati was. Complexity reduction is something that happens constantly, and we probably could stand to do a little bit more of it. One of the ways that we're tackling complexity is coming to market with a product like Wagoneer S with one configuration."
 


Read Article


Jeep To Reduce Trim Levels In Cost Cutting Move

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)