Jeep To Start Deploying EV Charging Stations At Select Off Road Trails

Before long, the argument against electric vehicles and overlanding will be bogus. I'm not saying that'll be the case tomorrow, but car companies are certainly working on solving the problem of limited range and even more limited charging supply. Jeep is setting itself up for the long-run, starting now, with its 4xe Charging Network that's coming to trailheads nationwide thanks to a collaboration with Electrify America. As Jeep announced Friday, it plans to have Level 2 (240-volt) charging stations at a list of trails by the end of 2021; some will be solar-powered while others are set to be wired directly into the power grid. A few are slated to open as soon as this spring, starting with the most popular locations for Jeepers—Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in California; and Big Bear National Park. They're specifically for Jeep's plug-in hybrid models, like the Wrangler 4xe with its 375 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, and 21 miles of all-electric range. If I were a betting man, though, I'd wager on an even bigger investment coming down the line.



