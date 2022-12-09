Jeep To Target BMW And Audi With The Wagoneer S EV - Shouldn't They Be Aiming At Lincoln Instead?

Jeep’s electrified future will take some big steps in the next few years as the firm plans to roll out four all-new, pure-electric models - one of which will be the new Wagoneer S. It’ll be positioned as a premium EV SUV and a flagship model for Jeep’s electric lineup.

In the premium EV SUV market, the Wagoneer S will have plenty of rivals to go up against, including the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, Mercedes EQS SUV and even from within the Stellantis stable with the upcoming Maserati Folgore Grecale.