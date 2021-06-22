Jeep Tweets Mystery Teaser Image With The Numbers '40.4'

Agent009 submitted on 6/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:37:43 PM

Views : 368 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jeep is up to something. The off-road brand took to Twitter with a photo not of a vehicle, but rather, a sign depicting a vehicle. The number 40.4 is printed on the sign, and the actual tweet is a clever double entendre that reads "A sign of things to come." Motor1.com readers, it's time to get our sleuthing on.

The tweet went out at 4:02 pm EDT on June 21, and while the date probably doesn't matter, we can't help but notice that 4:02 is coincidentally close to 4:04, and it doesn't take a whiz kid to connect that to 40.4. It's quite possible Jeep's social team was shooting for a 4:04 post time on Twitter and got slightly crossed up, further emphasizing that 40.4 is of major significance here. That's where we will focus our attention.



Read Article


Jeep Tweets Mystery Teaser Image With The Numbers '40.4'

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)