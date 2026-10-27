Jeep Upgrades The Gladiator And The Price For 2027

Stellantis is making sure that Jeep gets the spotlight this fall season and has implemented a 'what's new' style series for its 2027MY upgrades and updates. We’ve already seen the novelties for the Wrangler and Cherokee, and now it’s Gladiator’s turn.

In fact, Jeep has raised the bar for the mid-size premium adventure pickup truck a little further than before – they also announced the “most requested upgrade” now arrives straight from the factory for the first time: the 2027 Tire Launch Edition features 35-inch all-terrain tires from the factory on Willys, Rubicon, and Rubicon X models.