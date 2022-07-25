Jeep Wagoneer Destroyed After Truck Driver Misjudges Low Bridge

In a year where customers are already dealing with lengthy production delays and supply shortages that have stymied auto sales, the last thing you want to hear about is some freak event that has damaged your vehicle. Sadly, the Jeep Wagoneer you see here suffered a premature end to its life.

There are few sadder sights than a brand new vehicle getting damaged or even completely destroyed before its eager owner can take delivery. Last year, well over 100 new Corvettes were destroyed or damaged by a violent tornado in Kentucky. Just weeks ago, a Ford Bronco customer who placed his order two years ago found out that his new SUV was badly damaged in a hailstorm. And now this.



