Jeep Will Continue To Use Cherokee Name Insisting It Is Respectful

As of recent, Jeep has received a significant amount of backlash from the Cherokee nation for their usage of the Cherokee name on their SUVs. And now, following some back-and-forth on the decision, it seems as though Jeep will be keeping the Cherokee name on its respective vehicles as they proceed to roll out their newest iterations. The basis for this dispute stems from the ongoing conversation between Jeep and the Cherokee nation, which began after Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. had expressed his distaste for Jeep’s usage of the Cherokee name, telling Car and Driver, “It does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car”



