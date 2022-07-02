Jeep Working On A Supersized SUV Bigger Than The Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer was revealed in March last year, and ever since, the most pertinent stories about the luxury SUV have all been about its price. If we're not talking about the fact that a fully-loaded model cost $112,000 when it first came out, without any dealer markups, then its fuel bill has certainly got us complaining. A few months ago, both variants of the SUV received a price hike, and in Europe, you can buy an Aston Martin DBX for the same money. Despite, this Stellantis sees an opportunity to charge customers even more and is currently developing a long-wheelbase model.



