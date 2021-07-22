Jeep Wrangler 392 Is A Speed Demon, But Is It Too Fast For The Average Off Roader?

Sometimes I have to pinch myself to remember that the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a real thing and not the fever dream of an engineer obsessed with horsepower. Jeep, much like sister company Dodge, has seemed to revel in putting larger and more powerful engines into many of its vehicles, and the Wrangler is the latest to get the V-8 treatment. Fellow editor Kirk Bell took the reins of the Rubicon 392 first, putting it through its paces on the street and waking his neighbors with the V-8’s hearty bellow. But no test of anything with “Rubicon” in the name would be complete without taking it off-road, so I took a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 test vehicle out to the Hungry Valley OHV area north of Los Angeles to see how this increase in power manifests itself after the pavement ends.



