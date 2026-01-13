Jeep Wrangler Celebrates 85 Years With Special Edition

Jeep has revealed its third 2026 Wrangler special edition. Celebrating 85 years of the military icon that made Jeep a household name with the introduction of the CJ series, the 85th Anniversary Edition costs an extra $710 over a comparably equipped 2026 model year Jeep Wrangler.

The "comparably equipped" part refers to the Sport S trim level with the Alpine-supplied audio system and the Convenience Group. Shortened to option code ADC, the Convenience Group adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start for auto-equipped vehicles, dual-zone automatic temperature control, upgraded cabin air filtration, HomeLink, a 7.0-inch color display, as well as Roadside Assistance and SOS connectivity.



Joining the previously unveiled Moab 392 and Whitecap editions, the 85th Anniversary is especially nice when you hop inside. Plaid seat inserts take the spotlight, along with matching mid-bolster accents and instrument panel garnishing. The 85th shifter medallion, cupholder plaque, and tailgate data plate only add to the visual appeal of the 85th Anniversary Edition.