Jeep Wrangler Losing The Diesel Option In 2024

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler will be your last chance to buy the iconic doors-off off-roader with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. After a short run of only 3 model years, the diesel-powered Wrangler is reportedly going out of production alongside the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. Diesel engines have had a long, slow fade out since the emissions scandals of 2015, including the former FCA being embroiled in recent suits over diesel emissions cheating. Just this August, a federal judge ordered Stellantis to pay $300M for alleged defeat devices used in more than 100,000 Ram and Jeep vehicles. Though FCA initially denied the accusation and is named in the suit, Stellantis foots the bill.



