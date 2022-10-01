Jeep Wrangler Still The King When It Comes To Off Road Sales

The Ford Bronco may have been the hot new off-roader in 2021, but when it came down to the numbers, the Jeep Wrangler was still king. Wrangler sales outsold the full-size Bronco and Bronco Sport combined last year. However, the full-size Bronco had only been available since June.
U.S. sales numbers from Ford show that in the second half of the year, the company sold a tick over 35,000 Broncos. The company also sold about 108,000 Bronco Sports in all of 2021. Add those numbers together, and the two Broncos sold 143,192 units last year.
