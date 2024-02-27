Jeep in Peril: Sales Slump, Fierce Competition, and Electric Hurdles Trigger Desperate Measures. Even WRANGLER Needs HELP!

The brand is set to commence production of its inaugural all-electric vehicle, named the Jeep Wagoneer S SUV, in the second quarter, with deliveries expected as early as the third quarter. Additionally, the Jeep Recon off-roader might launch by the end of the year, though manufacturing locations remain undisclosed.

Filsosa highlighted the necessity of adjusting market perception and share, acknowledging the strong positive survey data for the brand. Lineup adjustments affecting approximately 90% of sales include substantial content additions to the flagship Jeep Wrangler and the refreshed '24 Gladiator, with the latter seeing a $1,700 reduction in its starting price to $38,990. The entry-level Jeep Compass now starts at $25,900, reflecting a $2,500 decrease in MSRP, while the best-selling Grand Cherokee sees a potential reduction of up to $4,000, starting at $36,495.



Industry analysts, such as Sam Abuelsamid, noted the significance of these price drops to address the brand's perceived high pricing, emphasizing the need to bring prices down to remain competitive.

Jeep faces increased competition, particularly from Ford, Rivian, and Scout Motors, entering the off-road and electric vehicle markets. The price adjustments come shortly after Stellantis' commitment to "disciplined" pricing to facilitate the transition to electrified vehicles, considering the company's high average transaction price of $53,300.



Filsosa pointed out the impact of inflation on pricing decisions, highlighting the value proposition of the Mexico-built Compass at less than $26,000 for American families. Efforts to enhance cost efficiency involve various aspects such as design changes, manufacturing process adjustments, and logistics efficiencies.

To streamline the brand and boost market share, Jeep is reducing the number of combinations and options while increasing media spending. Filsosa confirmed a consumer-focused strategy for electric vehicles, building on the success of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrids, which are currently leading PHEV sales in the United States.



Looking ahead to 2025, Jeep plans to launch five new models, including new nameplates, ensuring an electrified option for each model. The upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S, powered by Stellantis' STLA Large platform, is positioned as the brand's fastest vehicle to date, competing in the largest U.S. segment alongside prominent electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Rivian R1S. The brand aims to leverage the equity of the Wagoneer and anticipates a consumer-driven strategy for electric vehicles, distinct from regulatory considerations.