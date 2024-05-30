Jeep's $25,000 EV Crossover Coming To America

Jeep’s first fully electric vehicle for the US will officially debut this week. Meanwhile, the rugged SUV brand is already planning a more affordable EV model.

Tavares said, “In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon,” at a Bernstein investor conference Wednesday.

Stellantis already offers the Jeep Avenger EV in Europe, starting at around 35,000 euros, or roughly $37,800. However, the first Jeep to launch in the US, the Wagoneer S, is expected to be priced at a premium. A Wrangler-inspired electric Recon model will follow.

“If you ask me what is an affordable BEV, I would say 20,000 euros in Europe and $25,000 in the US,” Tavares said. “Our job is to bring the safe, clean, and affordable BEV to the US,” he added, “We’ll do it.”


