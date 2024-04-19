Jeep's New EV SUVs May Be Upgraded To Internal Combustion Power

As you're well aware, Stellantis-owned Jeep isn't doing too great as of late. Sales in the 4x4 brand's home market dwindled from 973,227 deliveries in 2018 to a rather disappointing 642,924 deliveries last year, which prompted Stellantis to reconsider the off-road marque's next-generation products.

More specifically, the Wagoneer S and Recon were originally intended with electric propulsion exclusively. But chief executive officer Antonio Filosa, who replaced Christian Meunier in November 2023, believes that gasoline options could make the cut in order to bolster volume.

Speaking to Automotive News, the big kahuna made it clear that Jeep has to react if opportunities for gas-powered versions arise for the Recon and Wagoneer S. Because they're based on the Stellantis group's STLA Large platform, both support the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I6 engine of the Dodge Charger SIXPACK. The inline-six mill is also used by the 2025 Ram 1500 pickup truck, the Ram 1500-based Wagoneer, and the Grand Wagoneer.