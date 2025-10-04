Jeff Bezos Is Backing New $25,000 EV Pickup Truck Venture

For years, the idea of an affordable, mass-market electric vehicle has hovered just out of reach—a promised revolution that never quite arrived. That could finally be changing, and not from where you might expect. Henry Ford is credited with making automobiles available to the masses at the beginning of the 20th century. Now, if the latest reports are accurate, Jeff Bezos wants to do the same with electric vehicles.

The $25,000 EV has long been touted as the model that would finally convince buyers to go electric and ditch ICE-powered cars once and for all. Despite all the promises made by various brands, no such thing has materialized yet in the US. However, that may soon change.



