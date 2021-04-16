Jeffree Star FLIPS Pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan In Black Ice Conditions In Wyoming

Oil City has confirmed reports that online influencer and makeup industrialist Jeffree Star is a patient in a Casper area hospital, following a vehicle rollover crash.



Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirms that that Star and another individual were involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.



Beck said that initial reports show that a vehicle Star was travelling in hit a patch of slush, slid, and eventually rolled.



The condition of either occupant of the vehicle was not immediately available.

A picture of Star was posted to his Twitter feed Friday afternoon, confirming that Star and another had been involved in a crash in Star’s pink Rolls Royce SUV. A report on their condition was not available



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan FLIPPED after encountering black ice conditions.



