Jeffree Star FLIPS Pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan In Black Ice Conditions In Wyoming

Oil City has confirmed reports that online influencer and makeup industrialist Jeffree Star is a patient in a Casper area hospital, following a vehicle rollover crash.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirms that that Star and another individual were involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.

Beck said that initial reports show that a vehicle Star was travelling in hit a patch of slush, slid, and eventually rolled.

The condition of either occupant of the vehicle was not immediately available.
A picture of Star was posted to his Twitter feed Friday afternoon, confirming that Star and another had been involved in a crash in Star’s pink Rolls Royce SUV. A report on their condition was not available

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan FLIPPED after encountering black ice conditions.

Not sure we've ever heard of a Rolls-Royce flipping over. Have you?

We wish Jeffree a quick recovery.



