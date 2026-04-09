Jensen Interceptor Returns As A New V8 Powered Muscle Car

Jensen International, restomodder of early Jensens and classic Range Rovers, is to launch an all-new car called the Interceptor, having recently acquired the UK trademark for the legendary name.

The first new Interceptor is, according to Jensen's Durran Heslop, "an idea that has been lurking for a long time". The track-only GTX will later be evolved into a road car (pictured right), which will serve as a lower-volume alternative to the likes of the Aston Martin DB12 and Bentley Continental GT.

The Interceptor GTX is a two-door coupe with a hand-finished aluminium body assembled over an extruded aluminium chassis which, Jensen admits, "contains proprietary parts" from other manufacturers (Aston Martin and Lotus use this sort of structure, too), albeit with suspension that is mostly Jensen's own.