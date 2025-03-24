Jeremy Clarkson Believes He Got The Last Laugh When It Comes to Tesla

One of the most famous car reviews from Top Gear must have happened in 2008. Not because it dealt with a remarkable car but due to its repercussions. Jeremy Clarkson bashed the Tesla Roadster hard because it broke down and had overheating brakes. Elon Musk sued him for that, but the case and the appeal were dismissed. Although these are probably some of the very few lawsuits the Tesla CEO ever lost, Clarkson wrote for The Sunday Times that he had to wait 17 years to claim victory. The former Top Gear presenter said he feels vindicated by Tesla's current state of affairs. Rejected by its owners like toxic waste in the US, these battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are getting ditched in a rush, which is driving these used car prices down almost as fast as the company's shares. Clarkson wrote that the "eco hippies" who used to idolize Musk have now turned against his cars. And he mocked them mercilessly. According to Clarkson, "the lefties went berserk" because Donald Trump appointed Musk "to deal with government waste and overspending." And he is very right. They are not mad because workers sued Tesla for rampant racism or dangerous working conditions in its factories. They did not decide to get rid of their cars because they were riddled with quality issues and safety defects. They gave up on Tesla because its CEO allied with a politician they do not like. It is as simple as that.



Read Article