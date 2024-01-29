Jeremy Clarkson Claims He Has Lost Relevance And Shutters Grand Tour TV Show

Confirmation from the BBC that Top Gear wouldn't return on the small screen after host Freddie Flintoff's accident from last year didn't come as a shock, though it was still an upsetting piece of news for fans of the time-enduring series. Shortly after came reports that The Grand Tour, which started out as an experiment on Amazon Prime with the original Top Gear trio of hosts in 2016, was also ending.



Jeremy Clarkson is now confirming that this is, indeed, the case. The Grand Tour is coming to an end, and while that's bad news, it's not exactly surprising. As Clarkson himself says, you can only expect a trio of old men to be doing this kind of dangerous stunts that they've been doing and still live to tell the tale for so long.



When word got out that the show was wrapping up, it was said that Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May wanted to focus on other personal projects. Their age also played a part in the decision, in that they'd finally accepted that they were getting too old for this kind of antics. For reference, Clarkson and May are in their early 60s, while Hammond is the youngest, at 54.





