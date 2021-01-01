Jeremy Clarkson Picks His TOP FIVE Cars Of 2020. Are YOU Down With His Picks?

DUE TO the coronavirus pandemic, the pool of choices for Jeremy Clarkson’s best-reviewed cars of 2020 isn’t as vast as in recent years, with a great number of his column inches taken up by tales of entertaining exploits on his farm in Oxfordshire.



However, there have still been a decent number of cars that have inched trepidatiously through the iron gates of Diddly Squat farm to await his judgement, and they’ve come in all shapes and sizes: superminis, SUVs and supercars, in both internal-combustion and electric guises.

Here are five of Jeremy Clarkson’s best-reviewed cars of 2020 (as selected by Driving.co.uk based on star ratings and general enthusiasm).

1. Alfaholics GTA-R 290
2. Mini John Cooper Works GP
3. Bentley Flying Spur
4. Eagle Lightweight GT
5. Ford Puma

