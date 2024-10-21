Jeremy Clarkson Recovering From Emergency Heart Surgery

In his Sunday Times column, Jeremy Clarkson talks about all sorts of topics, well beyond cars. His deteriorating health is certainly not among his favorite subjects—but such is life when you start aging. On day four of his vacation on a small island in the Indian Ocean, Jezza suffered a few setbacks in rapid succession. What happened? After having breakfast, Clarkson had problems standing up: "I had to take a moment to make sure my limbs were working properly." Hours later, he jumped from a boat to swim to the beach but "hit the water like a labrador. It was an almighty belly flop, and when you have a belly the size of mine, that causes the sort of pain you measure in acres."



