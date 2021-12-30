Jeremy Clarkson's BEST Quotes Of 2021.

JEREMY Clarkson has never been short of a good quip or put-down — the more withering the better.
He’s been busy this year between his Sunday Times columns, The Grand Tour and his Amazon Show, Clarkson’s Farm.

Here are a few of Clarkson’s funniest comments of 2021.

On Tesla drivers

“Out of the corner of my eye I noticed a fortysomething Tesla driver bouncing in his seat. I assumed, and hoped, he was being electrocuted, but no. He was beaming and bouncing and pointing at the lights because he wanted a race.

“I don’t know what sort of Tesla it was because I’m not interested in them. But I presumed it was fitted with that idiotic setting that allows it to rocket off the line like a scalded cock. What’s it called? “Musk mode”? “Tiny penis mode”? “My children made me buy this piece of crap and now I must demonstrate to all and sundry that it’s in spaceship mode”?”

On Jaguar

“The problem is that when you mention Jaguar, most people think of the E-type, a sporty and rorty thing with a priapic bonnet and David Niven at the wheel, on his way to some racy lunch for cads in the south of France.
“And no one would want an electric E-type, apart from Meghan and Harry Markle, of course, who used one to leave the scene of their wedding.”

Full list at the link....


