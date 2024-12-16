Jerry Seinfeld's 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo 50th Anniversary Edition Sells For A Cool $435,000

This 2014 Porsche 911 is the only 50th Anniversary Edition Turbo S variant built for that specific model year. Its owner? None other than Jerry Seinfeld, easily one of the biggest Porsche enthusiasts in the world. When new, this flagship-spec 911 cost $240,150 retail, which a decade ago was a lot of money for a 911. In a way, it still is. Of course, given the special nature of the vehicle and probably its ownership history, we’re not surprised that it nearly doubled that original MSRP when it sold at auction recently. Its new owner paid $435,000 for it. I really admire something Jerry Seinfeld said earlier this year during a podcast appearance. He stated that he often feels conflicted when his cars get sold based in part on their association with his name, and that he’d rather see them selling for what they are – which is special, to say the least.



