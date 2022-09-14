Jersey DEP Trolls Facebook And Finds Modified RAM 2500 Diesel Truck For Sale, Orders It To Be Crushed

Mike Sebold’s ordeal started in July when he listed the 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 diesel truck on Facebook Marketplace with the intention of selling it. You might want to pay attention to what you’re writing in these ads because New Jersey’s DEP picked up the info about missing emissions equipment and decided to act. Sebold was soon mailed a notice about several violations, including the attempt to sell a vehicle whose emissions equipment had been tampered with. They give him the choice of either returning the truck to the stock condition or scraping it.



The first option would’ve cost Sebold more than $10,000, money he didn’t have or was willing to spend, especially in the 60-day time frame the DEP gave him. He didn’t even delete the truck himself. He bought it that way, so he did not have the components to install them back. According to the law, he is prohibited from selling the truck without the emission parts in place. He couldn’t even sell the engine or the transmission, so his options were limited, to begin with.



