Jillybean On Twitter Asks the Question...Why Do Mustang Mach-E Buyers Get A $12.5k Tax Credit When It's Made In Mexico By NON-UNION Workers And Tesla's Only Get $7500?

Agent001 submitted on 11/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:24:12 PM
Views : 392 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Does she have a valid point?Why is @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats giving Ford customers a $12.5k tax credit when the electric Mustang is made in Mexico by non-union employees and @Tesla customers only $7500? https://t.co/LWMf1g8EVM— Jillybean (@JilianneParker) November 1, 2021
Why is @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats giving Ford customers a $12.5k tax credit when the electric Mustang is made in Mexico by non-union employees and @Tesla customers only $7500? https://t.co/LWMf1g8EVM— Jillybean (@JilianneParker) November 1, 2021
Why is @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats giving Ford customers a $12.5k tax credit when the electric Mustang is made in Mexico by non-union employees and @Tesla customers only $7500? https://t.co/LWMf1g8EVM
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news