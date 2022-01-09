JoJo Siwa Calls Out Justin Bieber For Saying Her Technicolor BMW Is Uglier Than Anything He Has Created

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:00 AM

Views : 480 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

JoJo Siwa is only 19, but at this age, she already has an estimated net worth of some $14 million, which includes a budding car collection with mostly custom vehicles. Her first one was a BMW 4 Series convertible that was done to her exact demands, by West Coast Customs and, which, to this day, lives in infamy.

It is also the reason why JoJo is calling out pop star Justin Bieber once more.

JoJo got the BMW, which is a technicolor psychedelic dream (or nightmare, depending on your own personal tastes in car customization), in December 2018, and she was quick to boast about it on her social media. Her post, about how she’d gotten the perfect Christmas gift, was reposted by the WCC shop, with thanks for being made privy to such a special occasion, and for being allowed to work with the young and enthusiastic star.

@itsjojosiwa #greenscreen ? original sound - Anime Planet


Read Article


JoJo Siwa Calls Out Justin Bieber For Saying Her Technicolor BMW Is Uglier Than Anything He Has Created

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)